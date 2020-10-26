Chughtai Labs & IDC COVID-19 Reports Are No Longer Acceptable in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Authorities are no longer accepting Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test reports from Chughtai Labs and Islamabad Diagnostic Center.

The new directive came on Monday, following which all airlines have circulated the news through their social media handles.

Airblue announced this in a Twitter post.

As advised by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, (only for Dubai flights), PCR test reports issued by Chughtai Laboratories and Islamabad Diagnostic Center are not acceptable anymore.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR #DUBAI TRAVEL Guidelines from Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities for our guests flying from #Pakistan to #Dubai regarding PCR Test Reports. For further assistance, call us at our helpline 111-247-258 😊#airblueCares 💙 pic.twitter.com/wdvfzWGwaZ — Airblue (@airblueairline) October 26, 2020

The airline mentioned that the directive will be effective from Monday, adding that the COVID test reports from all other laboratories (registered with Pure Health) will be acceptable.