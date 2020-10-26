New Ride-Hailing Service ‘B4U Cabs’ Launched

Pakistan’s strong and expanding ride-hailing services landscape has a new entrant: B4U Cabs. Leveraging the prevailing trend of online ride-booking, B4U Cabs also delivers users the facility to hail a safe, comfortable, and affordable ride at any time of the day.

The service offers multiple ride categories from bike and rickshaw to economy, economy plus, and executive and executive plus cars fitting most budgets as well as comfort needs. B4U also offers a family ride option to accommodate more people at a lower cost.

According to the company, B4U Cabs was launched with a vision to create a better one-tap solution for both customers and drivers. For the company, becoming a trusted partner in people’s lives is a top priority that it aims to accomplish by effectively serving the everyday travel and commute needs of the masses.

“At B4U Cabs, we want to create a win-win situation for the riders as well as drivers, wishing both to become equal contributors to our success,” shared Umair Azmat Butt, COO at B4U Cabs. “While we make the ride safe and comfortable for the users with active ride tracking and 24/7 customer support, we also promise lucrative incentives for our drivers that we call ‘Boss’.”

B4U Cabs is currently operational in Lahore, Karachi, and Hyderabad, with plans to launch in the twin cities soon. Drivers can easily register as a B4U Boss (driver) to increase their income.