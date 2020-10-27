Vice Captain Shadab Khan Likely to Miss the First Zimbabwe ODI

Star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, is in doubt for the first ODI against Zimbabwe due to injury. Shadab was sidelined from the intra-squad practice match in Lahore on Tuesday after reports of a leg-strain.

Final decision regarding his participation will be made after an analysis by the medical team to monitor the extent of the injury.

Shadab was supposed to lead Pakistan Whites in the practice match before being ruled out with the injury. Shadab was named as the vice-captain of the Pakistan limited-overs side for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

According to sources, management is unlikely to include Shadab in the first ODI to avoid any further complications.

Shadab, being a key part of the limited-overs side, might be rested for this series to get him fully fit for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and assume his responsibilities as the vice-captain.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are currently busy in practice sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in a bio-secure bubble. Pakistan has completed the first phase of training and will undergo two more practice sessions before the start of the series on 30th October in Rawalpindi.