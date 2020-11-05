K-Electric Launches Tele-Billing Service

Karachi’s sole power supplier, K-Electric (KE), has launched a 24/7 tele-billing facility for its elderly and differently-abled consumers.

With this initiative, consumers who cannot visit KE’s offices can have their technical and billing-related concerns resolved on the telephone.

The power supply company said in a press release on Wednesday that a special call center ‘118’ has been established solely to provide services to seniors and differently-abled citizens.

ALSO READ

Lahore Traffic Warden Suspended for Snatching A Woman’s Mobile Phone

This initiative is an extension of KE’s vision to be increasingly accessible to customers by driving digitization, streamlining business processes to ensure efficient complaint resolution, and amplified reach with added customer benefit through partnership agreements with Daraz and Bykea.

According to the press release, the decision has been made keeping in view the difficulties faced by customers, particularly those with mobility restrictions and the social distancing requirements associated with the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that this initiative is critical to serving a vulnerable and high-risk customer segment.

ALSO READ

Murad Raas Reveals Decision on School Closure After Education Ministers’ Meeting

KE’s chief strategy officer, Naz Khan, stated that KE is evolving into an agile and customer-centric organization, for which it has shifted its focus to customer feedback and is using it to improve customer experiences.

We are focused on driving customer-first operations by increasing our accessibility to our customers and optimizing our processes.

The press release also said that the KE is one of the first power utilities in Pakistan to offer complete billing services via its call center through this initiative.