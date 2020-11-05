Samsung Launches Vizion 33D ToF Sensor for Smartphones

Samsung has unveiled a new 3D ToF sensor called the ISOCELL Vizion 33D that is capable of tracking fast-moving objects much better than before for faster autofocus and video bokeh. It can also provide more accurate distance data.

The Vizion 33D can produce depth maps with 640 x 480 px resolution and can accurately measure distances between 0.2 meters all the way up to 5 meters. It can reach up to 120FPS for low latency tracking.

The sensor only uses 200 mW of power while using autofocus assist but power consumption can go up to 400 mW for continuous tracking used in games, AR, video bokeh rendering. None of these should drain a phone’s battery quickly.

Additionally, it features the Deep Trench Isolation technology that helps separate the subject from the background better than before. This is because the technology reduces cross-talk between pixels, helping the sensor produce a better bokeh effect.

Other than that, the new Vizion 33D sensor can also be used for face unlock to secure your phone as well as sensitive apps. This means that we may also get to see this sensor in selfie cameras as well as primary cameras.

We are expecting to see the ISOCELL Vizion 33D ToF sensor in 2021 Samsung handsets before other brands.