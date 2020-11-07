Google is Switching Free Features on Photos App to Paid: Report

Google Photos has always been an extremely handy gallery app that not only lets you back-up all your photos for free but also gives you plenty of editing and other features to choose from.

However, as it started to grow in popularity, Google is trying to monetize the app and reports are now saying that some of its editing features may no longer be free in the future.

XDA Developers has spotted code in the latest version of Google Photos that clearly shows the app is headed in that direction. These aren’t just some hidden lines of code as Google is already testing this approach with some people right now. Below are a few screenshots shared by XDA’s Mishaal Rehman.

Shortly after we published this article, a reader informed us that Google Photos' Color Pop feature is locked behind a Google One paywall. I reached out to Google for confirmation but haven't heard back yet. https://t.co/99dsMWcKe1 pic.twitter.com/NOWepbpXkH — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 6, 2020

However, Google has told The Verge that the company is not going to lock some editing tools behind a paywall but is only offering a new version that can be used on more photos than before. This is what the software maker said:

In Google Photos, color pop is a feature that continues to be available for anyone to use, at no cost, for photos with depth information (such as portrait mode). As a part of an ongoing roll out that began earlier this year, Google One members can apply the feature to even more photos of people, including those without depth information

As for other Google Photos’s editing features, the company refused to comment saying it has “nothing to share”.