Vivo Y12s Features a 5,000 mAh Battery And Dual Cameras for Cheap

The Vivo Y12, an entry-level handset that was released earlier this year is now receiving an even cheaper model dubbed the Vivo Y12s. It features mostly the same design as the original but has one less camera at the back and an updated chipset.

Design and Display

The Vivo Y12s has a slightly bigger 6.51-inch LCD but has the same HD+ resolution as before. The waterdrop notch is still there in the center for the front-facing camera.

The back only has a dual-camera setup now (down from triple), and the fingerprint sensor is no longer on the rear panel. This is because it has been moved to the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

Despite being a cheaper model, the Vivo Y12s swaps out the Helio P22 for the Helio P35, which is not a major upgrade, but an improvement nonetheless. The chipset is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable through a microSD card.

On the software front, the phone boots Android 10 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 on top.

Cameras

The camera setup on the back still has a 13MP main sensor, but it comes without the 8MP ultrawide and only has a 2MP secondary lens for depth seeing. It can record 1080p video at 30FPS just as before.

The front camera housed inside the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is no change in terms of battery specifications. There is still the massive 5,000 mAh battery cell which charges through a microUSB port with no support for fast charging.

The Vivo Y12s is retailing for $142 and is available in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue color options.

Vivo Y12s Specifications