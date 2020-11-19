Mazher Arshad Suggests a Series Between Karachi Kings and Mumbai Indians [Reactions]

Famous cricket statistician, Mazher Arshad, has floated the idea of a 3-match T20 series between PSL and IPL champions.

Karachi Kings won their first-ever PSL title by defeating Lahore Qalandars in National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in IPL history and won their 5th title just a few weeks ago.

The fans from both countries have been deprived of watching cricketers from either side of the border play in the two leagues. Mazher Arshad asked the fans who will come out as winners if the two champion sides go head to head.

The question divided the fans as some thought that Mumbai Indians are too strong for Karachi Kings, while other believed Karachi Kings would triumph because of big-name players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir.

Let’s have a look at the replies:

The likes of Boult, Pollard, Quinton De Kock and James Pattinson do make a strong overseas contingent for Mumbai Indians.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim can prove to be a handful for any team in the world.

This fan believes that apart from Babar and Amir, Karachi doesn’t have any quality players.

Who knew that Babar Azam had a dedicated fan club in India? They were quick to remind of the champions league encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lahore Lions.

A bit deluded?

This is a match up everyone is waiting for: Jasprit Burmah vs Babar Azam.

Karachi Kings have fans in India.

This user believes that Karachi Kings won the final because the pitch suited them more. Well, they did play better cricket on the day.

Which team do you think will win the series? Let us know in the comments section.

 

