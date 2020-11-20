Controversy: Questions Asked Over PSL’s Team of the Tournament

A four-member jury of Ramiz Raja, Nadeem Khan, Urooj Mumtaz and Bazid Khan selected PSL 5 team of the tournament which has created a stir amongst the cricket fans in the country. Fans have questioned the credibility of the team as no player from table-toppers, Multan Sultans, was selected.

ALSO READ

PSL 2016-2020: The Entire Stat Collection of the Best PSL Performances

🥁 HBLPSLV TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT Who did we miss? Who are you most excited to see here? Let us know!#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain More: https://t.co/UWB677Z3rT pic.twitter.com/6kDJYP4Oxv — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 18, 2020

Cricket fans have also questioned the selection of Shadab Khan as captain of the side instead of winning captain, Imad Wasim. Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United finished last in the entire tournament but was selected as the captain of the side, whereas Imad Wasim led Karachi Kings to their first-ever PSL title. Many fans called for either Imad Wasim or Shan Masood to be included in the side ahead of Shadab Khan.

Question marks were also raised on Mohammad Amir’s selection. Amir was the tenth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with only 10 wickets to his name in 11 matches. Whereas, Multan Sultans veteran fast bowler, Sohail Tanvir, picked up 14 wickets and finished the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker.

ALSO READ

Mazher Arshad Suggests a Series Between Karachi Kings and Mumbai Indians [Reactions]

The team of the tournament includes 6 players from Lahore Qalandars, three players from Karachi Kings, and one player each from Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The leaders of the group stages, Multan Sultans, had no representative.

What do you think of PSL’s team of the tournament? Share your thoughts in the comments below.