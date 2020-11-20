Pakistan Youth Parliament’s Website is Posting Pornographic Content

Youth Parliament Pakistan is a platform that strives to inspire and empower young people to create a better society. It engages youngsters of all provinces for nation-building by ensuring their voices are heard by the decision-makers.

ALSO READ

Facebook Increases Use of AI for Content Moderation

Founded on 14 August 2005, Youth Parliament Pakistan aims to create a positive difference in society, community, and the country.

However, the official website of the Youth Parliament has long been disseminating a completely opposite narrative.

A quick look at its website shows it to be hosting questionable blogs ranging from dating tips to mail-order brides. The first of these blogs date back to 16 May 2019.

ALSO READ

NUML Teacher Receives Highest Honor by the World’s Most Prestigious Translation Organization

Surprisingly, the Youth Parliament, which has a massive presence on all social media platforms, has completely overlooked its official website. Having celebrated its crystal jubilee this year, Youth Parliament, hopefully, will rectify the issue.

Here are some screenshots of the titles of these objectionable blogs:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.