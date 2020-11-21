International Transit Starts at Gwadar With The First Fish Cargo

Under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken the initiative which resulted in the arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 tons of fish from international waters at Gwadar.

The fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers opening up a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Baluchistan and the economy of the country. Pakistan Customs is geared up to realize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Gwadar into an International Transit trade Hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port.

FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.03.2020. A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders and transform Gwadar into a Transit trade hub.

As a result of this proactive approach and support of all stakeholders, in the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo including LPG, Steel Pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive at Gwadar Port. This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port and excellent trade facilitation measures put in place by Pakistan Customs.

Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and will help the country in earning much needed foreign exchange in the future.

During the recent visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan led by Advisor on Commerce, the Afghan businessmen have shown interest in making an investment for trade through Gwadar Port.