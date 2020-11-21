Lenovo’s New Phones Will Rival Redmi Note 9

The 5G versions of the Redmi Note 9 series are coming next week. Xiaomi has confirmed on Weibo that the new Note 9 phones will be arriving on November 26. However, soon after Redmi’s announcement, Lenovo has also teased new phones on Weibo that will reportedly rival Redmi Note 9.

Lenovo’s teaser image had a similar caption to Redmi’s announcement, which leads us to believe that these new Lenovo phones will rival Redmi’s iterations. The image shows three different phones with bezel-less design and different color schemes.

Rumors suggest that these phones could be Lenovo’s Lemon lineup which the company confirmed will be arriving in China soon. The Lemon series was Lenovo’s mid-range lineup that got discontinued due to increasing competition. It may be making a comeback soon and it is also possible that some will be rebranded as Motorola phones for different regions.

However, this may actually not be the case as Lenovo’s General Manager has said that Lenovo and Motorola will place their handsets differently. But since several Lenovo phones have been rebranded as Motorola phones in the past, there is hope that these phones will debut in the international market as well under different names.

There is no word on a release date or specifications for these mysterious Lenovo phones, but more information will surface in the coming weeks.