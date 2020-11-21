vivo Launches OriginOS at its 2020 Developer Conference

vivo held the 2020 Developer Conference at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center this week. The leading Smartphone manufacturer launched a new operating system based on Android named OriginOS, sharing its strategic approach in products and services, ecosystem, and being a bridge between users and the digital world.

At the event, Shi Yujian, Senior Vice-President at vivo, said the company is retracing its roots to focus on the origin of core user needs as its strategic approach for the future. He laid out a three-pronged approach, centering around products and services that appeal to consumers, a collaborative ecosystem that fosters mutual benefits with developers, and ultimately becoming the bridge between users and the digital world.

vivo Reveals OriginOS

In recent years, vivo has served different consumer groups through a complete product line layout. With diversified products including smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earphones, vivo has been enhancing its offerings amid the evolving needs of consumers. vivo has also worked with TV, PC, and vehicle brands to provide a holistic multi-screen interactive experience for users.

Going forward, vivo will continue to develop AR glasses as well as other additional intelligent devices to complement user experiences, addressing all aspects of their daily needs.

The continuous improvement of consumer experiences cannot be separated from the joint efforts of vivo and its partners. vivo has been promoting deeper integration into the digital world to achieve greater win-win scenarios and has constructed an ecological system of applications, content, and services. To enhance the bridge that will connect users to the digital world, vivo has also put forward a series of specific measures for empowering developers, enhancing the platform and technical capabilities, and constructing the IoT ecosystem.

At the 2020 vivo Developer Conference, vivo also revealed OriginOS, a new Android operating system that offers an array of original features combined with different customization options, further demonstrating its strategy of developing products and services that move consumers.

The genesis of OriginOS centers around three frontiers based on smartphone consumer demands design, smoothness, and convenience. Currently, smartphones can preoccupy our daily lives, increasing the seriousness of modern problems such as information overload and homogenous aesthetics.

This points towards a need for the smartphone operating system to provide an even higher degree of control to the consumer, acting as an effective medium to help users express themselves. Therefore, OriginOS repurposes familiar features with new exciting designs to create the ultimate smartphone experience.

vivo OriginOS’ desktop

The smoothness of OriginOS was showcased at the event, flaunting a series of comprehensive software updates that allow users to run complex multi-faceted processes on their vivo device in an effortless manner, assimilating into all aspects of their daily lives.

OriginOS is equipped with an advanced desktop information management system that provides users with convenience and clarity in the services they desire on a day to day basis. This newfound simplicity within the smartphone infrastructure can be utilized by vivo partner developers to create original scenarios for efficient usage and empower problem-solving for a broad group of common users.

At the event, vivo also delivered its latest update and strategy on application services, mobile games, business partnership, open technology development, and IoT ecosystem.