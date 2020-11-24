PCB Reveals Date for PSL 2021 Draft

According to reports, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 draft is set to be held in Karachi in the second week of December.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to host the draft in an outdoor event at the National Stadium, Karachi due to the sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. Alternatively, the draft may be conducted online.

The draft has previously been held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Dubai. Karachi is likely to be the latest venue to host the draft.

The fifth edition of the PSL concluded last week with Karachi Kings winning their first PSL title by defeating Lahore Qalandars in the final. The tournament was originally scheduled to end in March but it had an extended delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PCB has already shifted its focus to next year’s PSL with the draft for the PSL 6 set to be held within the next couple of weeks.

The PSL 6 is scheduled to be played in February–March 2021 and will be the second tournament to be held entirely in Pakistan. The final decision of the venues and schedules will be taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the country, but for now, it is set to be played at the original dates.

All the PSL franchises will be looking to strengthen their teams with exciting new additions.