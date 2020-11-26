Ufone’s Digital Payment Options Present a Quick and Hassle Free Solution

The exponential increase in Covid-19 cases across Pakistan has once again created a difficult situation for citizens. Being a people-centric brand, the safety and security of customers are of the utmost importance to Ufone.

Here all the ways that customers can recharge their balance, pay Postpay bills, and subscribe to their favorite offers and bundles with ease:

My Ufone App offers the convenience of buying any Ufone bundle, balance recharge, or Postpay bill payment through Debit/Credit Cards.

Ufone's online recharge can be done through the official website which is a secured payment option and allows customers to recharge their Pre-paid account or make Post-paid bill payments at any time of the day.

Another option is UPaisa available at *786# menu. Upaisa not only helps subscribers to recharge their own prepaid accounts, pay Postpay Bills, and subscribe to offers and bundles but can also help their friends and family by recharging their accounts.

With UShare service, customers can share PKR 600 per transaction, and a maximum of four transactions can be made every day making the cumulative transaction amount up to PKR 2,400 with another Ufone customer. Ufone subscribers can simply dial *828*Recipient Number*Amount# and share balance with ease & comfort. A service charge of PKR 2.99 applies per transaction.

Ufone customers can also benefit from online internet banking channels, other Mobile financial services, partners like Daraz & Careem to perform recharge transactions or subscribe to their favorite bundles & offers.

All methods of online payments are kept simple so people do not face any problem. These initiatives encourage people to perform online transactions from the comfort of their home and without the need to step out of their homes.

A smooth online transaction system will eliminate the hassle of going to the banks, service centers, retails, or franchises. This is particularly important now considering that Covid 19 cases are once again on the rise and all possible precautions have to be taken to avoid a further surge in numbers.