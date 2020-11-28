Huawei to Use a Unique “Liquid Lens”For Its Next Flagship Phone

Chinese Smartphone market leader Huawei is always looking to stay ahead of the competition when it comes to camera quality. This year, the company introduced a new free form lens that promises better results, and newer reports are suggesting that the Chinese brand is in the final phase of testing a new liquid lens.

This new liquid lens is expected to greatly improve image stabilization and focus times. According to a report from Chinese media, focus time will be reduced to a few milliseconds, which is on par with the human eye.

This technology will reportedly be implemented on telephoto cameras first so instead of moving the lenses, it will alter the shape of the moving liquid through varying voltage levels. The way this technology works is currently unknown, but it involves moving a motor, a camera placeholder, and electronic hardware to move the liquid lens.

Additionally, these new liquid lenses are also expected to be more durable and greatly immune to shock as compared to non-liquid camera lenses. Tipster Digital Chat Station believes that this lens will be paired with the unannounced Sony IMX782 sensor for excellent results.

We expect to see an official announcement for this new liquid lens sometime next year.