Xiaomi Mi 11 is The World’s First Phone to Feature Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm took the wraps off of its latest flagship SoC, the 5nm Snapdragon 888, and also revealed a list of phone makers that would feature the new chipset in their devices. Xiaomi went a little further and announced on Weibo that the upcoming Mi 11 series would be the first to feature the flagship chipset.

Lu Weibing, the General Manager at Xiaomi’s sub-company Redmi, also took the opportunity to announce that the brand’s next flagship will be among the first few phones to feature the Snapdragon 888 chip. However, no details regarding a name or a launch date were revealed.

Xiaomi’s Mi devices have always been one of the first to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipsets, but with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series launching earlier next year, the Mi 11 will need to debut quite early in January. Thanks to this, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 series to become official in the first few weeks of January 2021.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to feature a 144Hz QHD+ display, a 108MP quad-camera setup, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. As always, it will likely be one of the cheapest flagships of 2021 compared to Samsung, OnePlus, or Huawei’s iterations.