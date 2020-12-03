Oppo Reno 5 Series Design and Specs Confirmed

Posted 6 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Oppo is set to announce the Reno 5 series next week, including the Reno 5, the Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro+. Pre-orders for the new Reno lineup have started, officially confirming the design as well as some of the specifications for the Reno 5 and 5 Pro. There is no mention of the Reno 5 Pro+ on the website as of yet.

The Oppo Reno 5 and 5 Pro almost look the same. Both phones have a large punch-hole display and a sizeable quad-camera setup on the back. The only difference is that the Pro model has a curved display while the base Reno 5 features a flat panel. The primary camera on both phones features a 64MP main sensor.

The base Reno 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, whereas the Pro sibling will come with the Dimensity 1000+. The phones will have two memory configurations including 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Battery capacity was not mentioned, but there will be 65W fast charging support on each device.

We expect Oppo to reveal more specifications and talk about the Reno 5 Pro+ as the December 10 announcement draws near. The Reno 5 Pro+ is rumored to be the only flagship phone in the series featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC. This would be a first for the Oppo Reno series, as the lineup has always consisted of mid-range phones.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Iqra Aziz Gets Nominated for Best TV Actress at Lux Style Awards
Read more in lens

perspective

Unsung Christian Heroes Who Contributed Greatly to Pakistan’s Covid-19 Fight
Read more in perspective
close
>