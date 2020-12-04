These Are the Official Twitter Handles of All Punjab Ministers and Departments

To strengthen the digital presence of the government of Punjab, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) at the Ministry of Information and Culture has gotten 37 official Twitter accounts verified, including those of provincial ministers and departments.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. The badge appears next to the name on an account’s profile and next to the account name in search results.

This breakthrough came after DMW developed a communication channel with the Twitter office in the region to address such issues and get Twitter support to Pakistan. Azhar Mashwani, Focal Person on Digital Media to CM Punjab, briefed that it is a small but important step as part of the overall strategy to strengthen the digital presence of the government of Punjab.

Furthermore, Mashwani added that due to this menace of disinformation, fake news, and fake accounts, it is critically important for the government to have verified accounts to disseminate authentic information, as well as news and updates regarding the government.

The verified accounts will also help the government of Punjab reach more people and they will be taken as the first source of authentic information related to ministries.

Azhar Mashwani said he is also working with other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube to ensure fake accounts in the name of the provincial government are removed and verified accounts are established.

Here are all the accounts of provincial ministers that have been verified recently.

These are the accounts of various provincial departments that have been verified recently.

