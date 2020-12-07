Another Mystery Illness Breaks Out as India Fails to Cope With COVID-19

An identified illness in Andhra Pradesh, India has rendered at least 1 dead with more than 300 hospitalized. According to the reports, the patients manifested a broad spectrum of symptoms, ranging from nausea to fits, and falling unconscious. The illness reportedly swept through the town of Eluru over the weekend, over a time when India continues to struggle with the world’s highest COVID-19 caseload.

With more than 800,000 reported cases in the region, Andhra Pradesh is one of the worst-affected states with the country’s third-highest case count. But the coronavirus doesn’t appear to be the cause for what transpired during the weekend. Andhra Pradesh’s Health Minister, Alla Kali Srinivas, revealed all patients admitted over the weekend had tested negative for the virus.

The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures

As per reports, 70 people have been discharged and 157 patients are still being treated. The State’s Chief Minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, has stated that special medical teams have been dispatched to Eluru to conduct a full-fledged investigation. The illness still remains a mystery, and the probable cause could become evident only after the initial test results come in.

CM Srinivas has stated the patients’ blood samples don’t show any evidence of a viral infection.

We ruled out water contamination or air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick,” he said. “It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is.”

The opposition, Telugu Desam Party, in the Andhra Pradesh state has called upon state officials to provide a full report on the investigation, suggesting contamination as the sole cause for the mystery illness.

Ironically, this is Health Minister's constituency. The Eluru incident has brought forth an irresponsible YSRCP Govt's collective lack of conscience and inability to govern yet again.(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) December 6, 2020

The spread of this mysterious illness has rattled the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, with neighboring states Kerala and Maharashtra utterly helpless if the situation escalates. In the meantime, health experts await the results of an inquiry that’s threatening to undo an already fledgling healthcare system.