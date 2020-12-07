FBR Sends Notice to a Cycle Mechanic in Rs. 6 Billion Sugar Scam

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sent a notice to a poor cycle mechanic, Imtiaz Ahmad, for ostensibly buying sugar worth Rs. 8 million.

While investigating a sugar scam, the FBR found out that from June 2017 to June 2020, the Hunza Sugar Mills in Faisalabad allegedly sold Rs. 6 billion worth of sugar to either fake or unregistered daily-wage laborers. The commodity was purchased by 1,239 unregistered buyers out of which 93 percent were not registered taxpayers.

FBR has sent notices to these bogus buyers. One of the alleged buyers, Imtiaz, claims that he has never seen Rs. 8 million even in his dreams. The destitute mechanic does not even have money to visit the FBR Lahore Office and clear his position. His narrative is supported by his neighbors, who revealed that Imtiaz does not even have his own house, and he can not possibly have such a large amount.

They have requested the FBR authorities to clear Imtiaz’s name and take action against the real culprits.