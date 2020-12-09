Indonesia to Issue a Halal Certification for COVID-19 Vaccine

The highest Muslim clerical body of Indonesia is expected to issue a Halal certification for the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. Once the vaccine is approved for use, the Halal certification would be a momentous step in the immunization efforts in Indonesia.

At a news conference, Human Development and Culture Minister, Muhadjir Effendy, said,

A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs, and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification.

On Sunday evening, 1.2 million doses of the experimental vaccine ordered from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived in Indonesia. However, the government has not announced the distribution schedule of the doses.

Health Minister, Terawan Agus Putranto, stated that the experimental vaccine needs to successfully complete phase three clinical trials before it is distributed across the country.

“The government will provide a vaccine that is proven safe and passes clinical trials under World Health Organization recommendations,” Putranto revealed.

A board member of the Indonesian Public Health Experts Organisation, Dr. Hermawan Saputra, (IKAMI) said that 1.2 million doses can be used just for an initial group of 600,000 people, as each person requires two doses.

