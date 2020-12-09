Pakistani Pilot Receives Sword of Honor From Australian Defence Force Academy

Pakistan Air Force officer, Abdullah Younas, has received a Sword of Honor at Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA), Canberra.

He is the first-ever International Trainee to receive the accolade at the Australian Defence Force Academy. He was selected as a trainee officer for the ADF Academy on the merits of outstanding performance at the PAF Academy in Pakistan.

Younus received the Sword of Honor at the graduation parade of the 34th class held on Sunday, 6th December, at the Australian Defence Force Academy Canberra. During his time at the ADFA, Abdullah held several positions and achieved several noteworthy awards.

Proud moments 👮‍♂️ ✈️

Pakistan Air Force officer Mr Abdullah Younus receives sword of honor at the Australian Defence Force Academy(ADFA), Canberra. @Australia #Pakistan #BeautifulPakistan pic.twitter.com/25viOba2CB — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) December 9, 2020

In another news, Pakistan Army cadet, Muhammad Haris Mairaj, was declared the best foreign national military cadet by Royal Military College, Australia. A graduation parade was held at the military academy in Duntroon on 2nd December, which awarded Pakistani cadets with accolades in performance. ISPR shared the news on Wednesday, 2nd December.

Cadet Muhammad Haris Mairaj, Pak Army declared overall best foreign national Military Cadet @ passing out parade held @ Royal Military College, Duntroon, Australia today. This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated & committed Junior leadership of Pak Army. pic.twitter.com/csqmAlwxvJ — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2020

Young representatives of the Pakistan Armed Forces are currently making headlines on the international stage, making the country proud at the highest level. Their recent achievements are a testament to Pakistan’s efforts to become strategically impregnable.