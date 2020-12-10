CAA Issues Updated Travel Advisory for International Travelers

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers traveling to Pakistan on chartered and private airlines.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the travelers have been divided into categories A, B, and C.

The updated travel advisory has removed travelers from Japan, Finland, Namibia, and Malawi from Category A, and the number of countries in this category has increased to 24.

Passengers from Category A are not required to take COVID-19 tests before traveling to Pakistan. Passengers from Category B are required to produce COVID-19-negative reports taken 96 hours prior to boarding the flights.

Additionally, travelers from Category C are to take two mandatory coronavirus tests, one before the flight and one after landing in Pakistan. However, no country has been placed in Category C so far.

All international travelers are mandated to fill health declaration forms before boarding flights to Pakistan.