FESCO Issues Power Outage Schedule For Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a notice for an upcoming power shut down for the repairing, maintenance, and expansion of electricity lines.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

HUBCO Accepts Govt’s Proposal In Exchange for Cheap Electricity to K-Electric

According to the schedule for 11 December, the supply of power from the Industrial Estate-III, Fazal-e-Rabbi, and Meeranwala feeders originating from the 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, and the Bhaiwala feeder emanating from the 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will have load shedding from 8 am to 7 pm. Additionally, all the feeders originating from the 66-KV Shams Textile Mill grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 12 pm.

ALSO READ

Here’s How Oil Marketing Companies Plan to Replace the Tanker Mafia

On 13 December, the power supply from the Canal Park, University Road, PAF, Krana Hill, Khiyaban-e-Naveed, Railway Road, Jamia Masjid feeders emanating from the 132-KV Krana grid station will be shut down from 9 am to 5 pm.

On December 14, the electric supply from the Bherwal, Hamber, Jasowal, Bhabra, Bucha Kalan, Mela, Takhat Hazara, Mid Ranjha, Pindmiko feeders originating from the 66-KV Bhabra grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm.

Finally, on 15 December, the power supply from the Kot Sultan, Sargodha Road, Nooray Wala, Kot Ameer, Shah Jivna, Textile Mill, Kot Essa, Rasulpur, Keriwala, Doshera, Kot Khan, Sheikhan, Sohbaga, Kalara, Pir Kot, Hassan, Sahiwal, Ghazni, Farooka, Vijh, Lakhiwal, Mochiwal, Radhan 11-KV feeders originating from the 132-KV Bhamb grid station will remain shut from 9 am to 2:30 pm.