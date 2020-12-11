Fake ‘Double Shah’ Defrauds Millions from Students and Staff at UET

An employee at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has defrauded his colleagues and students of millions of rupees.

According to details, the suspect in question, who by the latest reports is still at large, is an Executive Engineer (XEN) at the UET.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FBR Intensifies Operations Against Illicit and Smuggled Cigarettes

The UET XEN accumulated massive investments from 17 colleagues and students on the pretext of providing them a handsome profit on their investment like “Double Shah”.

All victims have lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), contending that Vice-Chancellor Mansoor Sarwar failed to take timely action against the suspect that allowed him to flee.

ALSO READ

Hackers Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data from Pfizer/BioNTech

A Director in FIA Lahore has said that the investigation into the case is underway and the accused will be apprehended soon.