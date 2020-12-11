PITB Announces E-Rozgaar Training Program For Youngsters

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department, has launched an e-rozgaar training program.

According to a PITB statement, top IT experts and freelancers will provide free training to thousands of youngsters, enabling them to earn through freelancing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Twitter Explodes Following Revelation of the India’s Global Propaganda Network

The e-rozgaar training program will provide better earning opportunities to educated youth by enhancing their technical skills and enabling them to work online for better chances of earning.

The latest training program comprises of 50 lectures stretching over three months, at the end of which PITB will award training completion certificates to the successful candidates. PITB will offer both online and on-campus training sessions to the enrolled candidates.

ALSO READ

GB Governor Asks PIA to Reduce Fares for GB Flights

Unemployed individuals who are under 35 years of age, have a minimum education of 16 years and possess the domicile of Punjab are eligible to apply for the latest e-rozgaar training program.

So far, PITB has trained 24,000 candidates through different e-rozgaar programs and they have earned Rs. 350 million through freelancing.

Apply for the latest training program at PITB e-rozgaar.