Private Sector Can Now Import COVID-19 Vaccine

The federal government has officially permitted the private sector to import the Coronavirus vaccine. An official statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in this regard reads:

Private sector has officially been allowed by the government to import COVID-19 vaccine for that segment of society which can afford it.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

HEC Announces New Scholarships for American Universities

While lauding the government’s decision, public healthcare experts said that allowing the private sector to purchase the Coronavirus vaccine reflects the government’s commitment towards ensuring that the vaccine becomes available to everyone.

Besides, NHS Secretary, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, has revealed that Pakistan earlier this month successfully fulfilled all the prerequisites and submitted a request to GAVI, a coalition for equitable access to vaccines by all countries, for the Coronavirus vaccine, adding that it would allow the government to immunize 45 million Pakistanis against the COVID-19 infection.

ALSO READ

Govt Decides to Establish Potato Development Council

The federal government is also in talks with international lenders to raise an additional $100 million for the Coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Nausheen concluded.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), had also approved the provision of a technical supplementary grant of $150 million for the purchase of the Coronavirus vaccine for 10 million Pakistanis.