UHS Lahore Announces a New Medical Teaching Course

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore recently announced dates of admission for a certified course in medical teaching. According to the university’s updated mandate on academic curriculum, the six-month training program will teach basic knowledge and skills to new students. The university maintains that this series of crash courses in medical and health sciences will also teach competence to medical teachers.

According to the university, the applicant must be working as a senior registrar, demonstrator, assistant professor, or associate professor in a medical, dental college, or teaching hospital.

The application form with attested copies of certificates, testimonials, and CNIC, along with three passport-sized color photographs, are required by the office of the admin and human resource director by January 8th, 2020. The university has advised applicants that the required documents must reach by January 8th, 2020, before the closing hours.

The university may call shortlisted candidates, subject to further scrutiny in due time.