Apple’s Electric Car Will Hit The Market in 2021

It was recently revealed that the Apple Car could be arriving in global markets sooner than it had originally been anticipated.

The long-rumored Apple Car was reportedly to go into production by either 2023 or early 2024 but as per recent reports, it may debut in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

A report by EconomicDailyNews of Taiwan states that the company’s production unit in Taiwan is gearing up for massive scale production of Apple Car components.

The setup, as per the news shared by MacRumors, could be ready as early as the second quarter of next year. Several prototypes of the vehicle are also reportedly undergoing rigorous testing in America.

The news agency that released the story has credited an unnamed director from a major Taiwanese manufacturer as the source for this news. The source also stated that Apple is targeting a September 2021 launch.

The news also stated that no confirmation for the information has come from official sources. Furthermore, the industry experts believe that such a drastic shift of the launch date is highly unlikely since the COVID-19 induced global lockdowns have delayed business developments to a large degree.

In a relevant development, Sony had debuted its new Vision-S EV concept at the 2020 international CES in Las Vegas. The vehicle is a fully electric concept sedan that was reportedly designed in collaboration with several automotive parts manufacturers like Magna International, Continental AG, Elektrobit, and Benteler/Bosch.

Although no dates have been announced for the launch of the Apple Car, the company had revealed that it would be within the next couple of years.

Given that the EV (electric vehicle) revolution will allow numerous tech-firms to enter the auto industry, the competition is likely to get tougher for both automakers and newcomers, whereas the buyers will get to enjoy the spoils.