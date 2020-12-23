Huawei Announces Nova 8 and 8 Pro With Curved Displays And Massive Cameras

Huawei has been talking about its Nova 8 series for a few weeks and now it is finally official. The series includes the Nova 8 and 8 Pro, both of which have high refresh rate displays, high-end Kirin chipsets, and awfully large camera modules with four lenses.

Design and Display

Starting off with the base Nova 8, we have a 6.57-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has minimal bezels around the curved display, a centered punch-hole cutout, and the earpiece is embedded on top of the device. Both the Nova 8 and 8 Pro have awful looking quad-camera setups on the rear.

The Nova 8 Pro features almost the same design, except it has a pill-shaped dual front camera setup, smaller bezels, and a larger main camera on the back. The OLED display is slightly bigger at 6.72-inches, has a 120Hz refresh rate instead, and a higher resolution as well, which is a bit above 1080p.

Internals and Storage

The internal specifications of the two devices are no different. Both of them feature the 7nm Kirin 985 SoC with support for 5G and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

You get Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 11 on top with no Google services or apps.

Cameras

The camera configuration is also identical on the two phones. The main camera is a 64MP sensor that comes alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a duo of 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro photography. This camera setup can record 4K videos at 30FPS and slow-motion videos in HD resolution.

The Nova 8 has a single 32MP front camera, whereas the Nova 8 Pro has a duo of a 16MP main and a 32MP ultrawide lens.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 3,800 mAh battery present on the Nova 8, but the Nova 8 Pro has a slightly bigger 4,000 mAh cell. Both of them have support for 66W fast charging that is able to charge the device 0 to 100% in only 35 minutes.

The Huawei Nova 8 will go for a starting price of $504 and the 8 Pro will be available for $612. Both of them will go for sale on December 30.

Specifications