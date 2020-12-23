Pakistani Bowlers Finish the Year as Top T20 Bowlers of 2020

The performances of the Pakistani players in the T20s this year were nothing short of magnificent. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez topped the batting charts this year, Pakistani bowlers ruled over the bowling charts in 2020.

Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi finished as the top two leading wicket-takers in the T20s this year. Rauf has been a revelation ever since the PSL franchise, Lahore Qalandars, unearthed him in a talent hunt program. He started strongly in PSL 4 and earned himself a contract in Big Bash League. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength in both the international circuit and T20 leagues around the world.

Shaheen, on the other hand, has spearheaded the Pakistani bowling unit for well over a year now. The youngster has impressed the cricketing fraternity for his maturity at such a young age. He was influential in Lahore Qalandars’ run to the final of PSL 5 and was the leading bowler in the National T20 Cup.

Haris Rauf topped the charts for most wickets in T20s this year. He picked up 57 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 19.57 and an economy rate of 8.40. He is closely followed by Shaheen Afridi, who picked up 52 wickets in the calendar year.

Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir and English fast bowler, Chris Jordan, round off the top five wicket-takers in T20s this year.

Leading wicket-takers in T20s in 2020

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Haris Rauf (PAK) 35 57 19.57 8.40 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 37 52 20.67 7.57 Rashid Khan (AFG) 43 51 20.23 6.31 Mohammad Amir (PAK) 36 42 24.97 7.77 Chris Jordan (ENG) 41 40 31.22 8.92

Haris Rauf’s first year in International cricket was successful as well. He finished the year with 16 wickets in T20Is, the second-highest in the world. Only South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, took more wickets than Rauf in T20Is this year.

Rauf took 16 wickets at an average of 23.25 and an economy rate of 8.65 in 11 matches.

Highest wicket-takers in T20Is in 2020