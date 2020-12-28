Streaker Interrupts Play During First Pak Vs. NZ Test

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui has provided fans with thrilling Test cricket. From Kane Williamson’s magnificent century to a hard-fought comeback by Pakistan captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, the match has provided fans with top quality cricket.

However, some fans might be a bit more thrilled than others. A naked man ran on the pitch during the match, halting the pay momentarily. As the security was slow to react to the incident, the man managed to get close to the players and took selfies during his run.

The play resumed after the man was caught and escorted out by the security officials.

New Zealand scored 431 runs in the first innings, and Pakistan could only manage 239 in reply as they were bowled out on the 3rd day. Faheem Ashraf top-scored with 91 runs, his highest score in Test cricket.

There have been numerous such incidents where streakers have run on the pitch and interrupted play. The most recent incident took place in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and England. The streaker, in just a green hat, managed to run on the pitch and got close to Kiwi batsmen, Tom Latham and Mitch Santner, before being caught by the security.