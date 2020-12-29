Join the Fun as Influencers Share their Pictures in Orange Attire for Oppo F17 Orange Campaign

Smartphone brand Oppo recently launched its Oppo F17 Orange Smartphone to celebrate the colour of the season in a tech-savvy way. Conveying the spirit of joy and creativity, orange has become the colour of this season that pushes people to be fun and trendy.

Oppo recently took Daraz by storm with its 3-hour Flash Sale and made Oppo F17 Orange the fastest-selling device in the first hour. To commemorate this, young photographers and artists Areesha Khan, Amjad (Unmaderhyme), Areesh Zubair, and Usman tapped in on the trend by wearing orange and showing their creativity by posing at the Orange Line Station in Lahore.

With the launch of their latest iteration, the brand aims to inspire people to continue to push their creative boundaries and show pictures that reflect their creative potential.

Creativity has always been an asset that Oppo possesses and since its inception, it has been mirrored in the Smartphones that the brand has launched. The Oppo F17, available in Dynamic Orange and Navy Blue, signifies the creative spirit of the brand with its vibrant colours.

Many young trendsetters have been inspired to express their creative personality by channelling the warm and joyful tone of the orange colour. The Oppo F17 Photo Walk has been an amazing way to encourage people to explore such destinations to capture a unique perspective and share their experience with everyone else.

The latest Oppo F17 comes equipped with ColorOS 7.2, 30W VOOC Flash Charge, In-display fingerprint unlock, AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera, and an ultra-sleek industry-leading design with a leather feel to the body.

Its AI Ultra-Wide Ouadcam set-up comes with AI colour portrait, dual-lens bokeh, AI Night Flare portrait, ultra-steady video, bokeh video etc. that does justice to both indoor and outdoor shots allowing users to capture artistic pictures with minimal effort.

The influencers’ devotion to creativity and courage to explore is in sync with Oppo’s relentless dedication to innovation. The brand is calling upon everyone to participate and celebrate the season together and share their newfound love of the colour orange.

To participate: