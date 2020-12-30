Mufti Muneeb is No Longer Ruet-e- Hilal Committee’s Chairman

The government has reconstituted the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. After many years, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has finally been removed as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Central Ruet-e Hilal Committee was reconstituted as Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has been appointed as the new chairman of the Central Ruet-e -Hilal Committee.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued a notification to this effect here on Wednesday.

The 19-member committee itself has also been reconstituted, said the notification.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, and Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri have been appointed as members of the committee.

Moreover, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Fazal-e-Jamil Rizvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Mufti Zameer Sajid have also been appointed as the committee’s members.

The committee will also include representatives from SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said the notification.