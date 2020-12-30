PMA Slams PMC for Poorly Managing MDCAT

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has raised concerns about the performance of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), saying that the body is deteriorating medical education instead of improving it.

A statement released on Tuesday read that for the last several years, PMA has demanded the strengthening of PMDC as an autonomous, independent, and transparent body for the regulation of medical education in the country. It was further stated,

Unfortunately, in contrast to our demand, the government passed the PMC and Medical Tribunal Act, in haste, through a joint session of the Parliament on 16 September 2020.

Even after passing the act, PMA suggested that the government should take all the stakeholders on board. PMA asked the government to take the consent of the relevant stakeholders. However, a hasty decision has put PMC in a mess and under poor governance.

“Instead of improving, the situation is continuously deteriorating and doctors and medical students are facing huge problems. Both the medical education and health delivery system are worsening,” the statement read.

PMA alleged that PMC wasted six precious months of students and conducted MDCAT Exam on 29th November 2020 in an unorganized way.

“It was full of flaws. In many cases, names against roll numbers were written wrongly and many students who appeared in the exam were shown absent.”

It said that the discrepancies forced students and parents on the streets, protesting against this exam. The statement said that the PMC changed the syllabus at the eleventh hour, and created an out-of-syllabus exam, which created difficulties for the students of all provinces.

Due to the faults, the MDCAT result was removed from the website. The PMC then uploaded the result again, which has more mistakes instead of improvements. “This all shows immaturity and inexperience at PMC”, the statement further read.

The PMA maintained that due to this mess, the Sindh government has moved to form Sindh Medical Commission. The PMA declared that soon other provinces would follow and create their medical commissions. If this happens, it will be a big disaster for medical education in the country.