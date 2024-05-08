Newly-Constructed Road in Lahore Forms Massive Crater

A section of the newly-constructed road in Johar Town, Lahore collapsed on Tuesday, creating inconvenience for road users and sparking concerns about the quality of construction.

The incident occurred along the road leading from Canal Bank Road towards Tikka Chowk near G-1 Market. Eyewitnesses reported that the road gave way abruptly, creating a noticeable crater that posed a potential hazard to passing vehicles. This collapse occurred opposite Dua Chowk on the double road, exacerbating traffic congestion during peak hours, particularly when school traffic is at its peak.

Concerned citizens immediately alerted the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) about the incident, but despite their efforts, no officials from the engineering wing arrived promptly to assess the situation. This lack of immediate response left residents feeling frustrated and exposed to potential dangers posed by the compromised road surface.

Residents of Johar Town voiced their grievances, pointing to a pattern of similar incidents in the area in the past. They raised doubts about the thoroughness of quality checks conducted during the initial construction phase and accused officials of negligence in ensuring the durability of the infrastructure.

The recurrence of such road cave-ins highlights a systemic issue that needs urgent attention. Residents called upon the Director-General of LDA, Tahir Farooq, to intervene decisively and direct the concerned authorities to address the root causes of the problem. They emphasized the importance of proactive measures to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of road users.

In response to mounting pressure, the LDA DG assured residents that the matter had been escalated to the relevant officials, and corrective measures would be implemented swiftly. However, residents remain wary, demanding greater accountability and transparency in infrastructure projects to safeguard against similar incidents in the future.