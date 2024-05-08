Attock Refinery Resumes Production At Main Distillation Plant

By ProPK Staff | Published May 8, 2024 | 10:33 am

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has resumed production at its main crude distillation unit with immediate effect, the company informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

Recently some improvement has been observed in the uplifting of High Speed Diesel (HSD). Accordingly, ARL has restarted its main unit, however, the situation is being closely monitored with respect to product demand, the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

ATRL is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil. The Company is a subsidiary of The Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 396.2, up 0.79 percent or Rs. 3.12 with a turnover of 203,336 shares on Wednesday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Style Steals Alert: Ideas Great Summer Sale Goes Digital With An Online Exclusive Launch!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>