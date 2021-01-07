Karachi Burns Road Food Street Blocked for Vehicles

In a notification issued by the local government on Wednesday, it has been revealed that the Karachi Burns Road Food Street has been closed off indefinitely for the vehicles. The report adds that the road has now become a walk-way for the pedestrians only.

The notification states that the road will be reserved for pedestrian use only from January 10, 2021. Furthermore, Shahra-e-Liaqat from Fresco to Court Road will be blocked after 7 pm for vehicular traffic. Also, the traffic from Aram Bagh to Fresco will be diverted to M.A. Jinnah Road.

The oncoming traffic from Aram Bagh to Fresco will be diverted to People’s Square, and the path between Fresco and Fatima Jinnah Women’s College will be reserved for pedestrians only.

Deputy Commissioner South informed that stickers would be issued to the residents of the area so that only they can park their vehicles while those coming to Food Street would be provided the parking facility.

A road will be paved to deal with the emergency. The report added that the sides of the road will be marked to prevent the hotels from putting chairs in front. The arrangements would be put in place daily after 7 pm when the situation returns to normal.