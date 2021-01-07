Misbah Puts the Blame for Shameful Series Loss on Players

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan’s poor performance in the Test series against New Zealand deserves criticism from the fans. Misbah said that Pakistan did not perform to their potential and expectations but is hopeful of a much better showing in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

ALSO READ

Big Names Dropped as PCB Announces Squads & Prize Money For Pakistan Cup

Misbah said that it was frustrating to see Pakistan lose in the way they did and was highly critical of the fielding efforts of the team. He said that Pakistan needs to improve their fielding standards drastically.

“Criticism is justified. People criticize us because they believe in our ability and potential. Our team showed that potential in phases. We were down and out in the first Test, yet we fought back and brought it till the last five overs. We almost saved that Test from nowhere, which gave people expectations for the next Test. However, if your performance goes down from there, then the criticism is completely justified,” Misbah said.

ALSO READ

England’s Women Team to Tour Pakistan for the First Time in October

Misbah added that the entire team was disappointed at the performance and frustrated with not capitalizing on opportunities. He said that the numerous dropped catches throughout the series really hurt the chances of victory and ultimately led to an embarrassing series defeat.

Misbah said that the upcoming series against South Africa is the best opportunity for the players to bounce back and gain confidence. He hinted at a few changes to the squad as well. He said the management will consider the top performers from the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the Test squad.