General Bajwa Awarded With Bahrain’s Highest Military Order

Pakistan’ Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa received the Bahrain First Order award during his visit to the Islamic monarchy between 6 and 8 January.

The country’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa bestowed the award in recognition of Bajwa’s services to reinforce defence cooperation between the two countries.

Upon his visit to the royal residence, General Bajwa held talks with His Royal Highness Prince Salman.

Other state visits included strategic meetings with Deputy Supreme Commander & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces & His Royal Highness, Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Commander Bahrain National Guard.

A statement from the ISPR read,

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation in the Middle East came under discussion

The Armed Forces’ media wing mentioned Bahrain’s renewed affirmations for maintaining a ‘special relationship” with Pakistan, with future prospects in the pipeline to improve ties even further.

The Pakistan Army Chief also witnessed the closing ceremony of a joint military exercise between the two countries at Al-Badar-V, Sakhir Camp.

Bajwa lauded the efforts of both countries for a swift military exercise that showcased combat-readiness and both countries’ efforts against terrorism.