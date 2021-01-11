Karachi and Balochistan Remain Chilly as Cold Wave Persists

The northern parts of Balochistan are experiencing freezing temperatures due to which parts of Sindh, including Karachi, are experiencing extremely cold weather.

The residents of Karachi bundled up in warm clothes and blankets over the weekends as the mercury dropped to below 6 °C multiple times.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the temperature fell to a record 5.8 °C on Saturday night, while the low temperature accompanied by chilly winds gave a real feel of 3 °C.

While speaking with a TV channel, the Met Office said that the Siberian winds had stopped blowing across the city from Sunday but the intensity of the cold will remain unchanged for a couple of days.

The PMD has also predicted cool and dry weather for the metropolis over the next 24 hours, with temperatures to hover between 6 °C and 8 °C.

Fog is likely in Ghotki, Khairpur, Sukkur, and Larkana, while cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Concurrently, the northern parts of Balochistan continued to experience harsh weather with Kalat and Turbat recording -11 °C, Quetta -8 °C, Dalbandin -7 °C, -4°C in Panjgur, Zhob, and Nok Kundi, -3 °C in Gwadar, and -2 °C in Khuzdar and Sibbi.