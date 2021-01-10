Goons Who Attempted To Grab Nine-Acre Land Of Expat Pakistani Still At Large

In the dark of Thursday night, as many as 50 armed men attacked the under-construction farmhouse of a Pakistani expat lady in the Bahoo Bolay Tahsil of Lahore Cantt. Holding the servants at gunpoint, they demolished the farmhouse’s newly built structure including the boundary wall and two rooms.

In addition, the attackers also stole generators, sanitary items, floor tiles, and furniture worth Rs. 2 million from the site. Besides the emotional trauma and the fear of the loss of her hard-earned property, the lady suffered a huge financial loss in the destruction of the building.

Her brother-in-law, Shoaib Khursheed, lodged an FIR against the goons on Friday for kidnapping the employees and grabbing the family land of an expat Pakistani. Some names of the key culprits booked in the FIR include Adil Sandhu, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Haseeb, Muhammad Shoaib, and other accomplices.

According to the FIR, the complainant’s servants were kidnapped and tortured by the attackers who also robbed them of their belongings and later left them at a desolate place. The goal of the attack was to grab the land the farmhouse was being built on, maintained the complainant.

The FIR was registered by Kahna police under sections 365, 148, 149, 427, 380, 448, and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In spite of the FIR, all accused are still at large with the police yet to make an arrest in the case.

It’s pertinent to note that this was not the first attempt at land grabbing by the notorious group. They were booked earlier in a similar case too where the former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh had got a land vacated from the land-grabbers.

It’s shocking how the police have failed to make a single arrest in the case even after two days of the lodging of the FIR. While strict action against the attackers is still awaited, such heinous acts going unnoticed will only further shake the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in investing in their home country.