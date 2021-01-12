PTV Chairman’s Appointment Challenged in Lahore High Court

Naeem Bokhari’s appointment as the Chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV) has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner has contended that the appointment of Naeem Bokhari as Chairman PTV had been made in violation of various verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court, which had laid down guidelines for such appointments.

ALSO READ

NUST Student Sets World Record by Climbing Yazghil Sar Peak in Winter

Contrary to the directions of superior courts, the vacancy had not been advertised in the press and the appointment had been made without inviting applications for the vacant position, the petitioner highlighted.

He added the federal cabinet had relaxed the upper age limit for Naeem Bokhari without mentioning any reason in the minutes of its meeting.

ALSO READ

Private WhatsApp Group Chats Get Exposed on Google Search

The petitioner termed the flawed appointment process “person-specific” as it commenced and concluded only with the name of Naeem Bokhari.

He requested the court to annul the appointment of Naeem Bokhari as PTV’s Chairman and order the government to appoint a Chairman in line with the guidelines of superior courts.