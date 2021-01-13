NAVTTC Signs MoU with Turku Vocational Institute, Finland for Technical and Vocational Education Cooperation

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Turku Vocational Institute, Finland agreed to enhance the cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU between the two organizations covers several areas, including training of trainers and job-specific training, mutual accreditation of technical and vocational training institutes, the establishment of joint institutions for training and skill development in Pakistan, regular exchange of TVET trainers, cooperation in development and implementation in the field of virtual training modules and blended learning, etc.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. This MoU was signed by Mr. Immonen Hannu, Principal Turku Vocational Institute, and Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Faheem Mohammad.

The MoU will contribute significantly to overhaul the skill training system in Pakistan and to develop a highly-skilled, dynamic, and internationally competitive youth workforce as envisaged by the present government. This collaboration will also be fruitful in achieving the objectives of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) program.

This partnership is expected to be of great value for revamping Pakistan’s TVET sector as Finland has one of the most innovative and well established TVET systems in the world. Moreover, this MoU is a landmark event as it commemorates the 70th year of the diplomatic relationship with Finland with Pakistan.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Finland, His Excellency Willie Eerola, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman NAVTTC, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Additional Secretary Federal Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, from the Pakistani side. Whereas from the Finland side it was witnessed by His Excellency Harri Kämäräinen, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Mr. Timo Haukioja, Project Coordinator Education Division Finland, Mr. Petri Hörkkö, Team Leader Hotel and Restaurant Catering Education Turku Finland, and several guests from both sides.