Rupee Loses Ground Against US Dollar and Major Currencies

Pakistani Rupee lost 14 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank currency market on Friday.

This comes after 16 paisas gain on Thursday, which was the only day of the current week when PKR showed notable improvement against the greenback.

After opening the week with a loss of 21 paisas and posting a marginal gain of 0.1 paise on Tuesday, PKR showed stability against the greenback with a gain of 2 paisas on Wednesday. However, on Thursday, PKR lost 14 paisas to the PKR again.

PKR closed at Rs. 160.33 to the USD on Friday (January 15) as compared to Rs. 160.18 to the USD on Thursday, which was up from Rs. 160.34 to the US Dollar on Wednesday.

Against most other major currencies, PKR has been gaining for the most part since the beginning of the current calendar year.

PKR gained 13 paisas to the Euro on Friday after a gain of 92 paisas on Thursday. Against GBP, PKR lost 9 paisas on Friday after gaining 58 paisas on Thursday. On Wednesday, PKR had lost Rs. 2.16 to the GBP after a loss of 60 paisas on Tuesday.

Against the AUD, PKR posted a gain of 20 paisas on Friday, after a gain of 10 paisas yesterday, and a loss of almost half a rupee (49.9 paisas) on Wednesday. Against CAD, PKR gained 2 paisas after losing 46 paisas yesterday.

PKR deteriorated by 4 paisas against both UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal on Friday after showing the same amount of improvement on Thursday.