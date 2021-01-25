Provision of Facilities to Traders at Chaman Border Will Bring Prosperity in Border Region

A follow-up meeting of the Task Force of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (Pak-Afghan PFG) was held to discuss the visit of the Committee to Quetta and Chaman border at Parliament House today.

The Task Force appreciated the cooperation extended by Balochistan Government, and locals at the Chaman border for their hospitality and warm-heartedness during the visit.

It recommended expediting the progress on establishing Special Economic Zones near the Chaman border, establishing border markets, and managing joint border area management matters. The Task Force recommends facilitating the traders at Chaman borders as it would enhance prosperity and development, especially in the border.

The Executive Committee also deliberated on the matter of livestock export with Afghanistan in detail and recommended to keep the interest of the country on priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mr. Arbab Shahzad said that using technology and modern techniques to facilitate the people who cross borders daily would make the life of the people easy. He said that deploying proper staff of concerned agencies of Pakistan Customs and Federal Investigation agencies would facilitate the common men and traders at the Chaman border.

Special Envoy of Pakistan for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan stressed the need to introduce E- Rahadri, especially on the Chaman Border crossing. He said that border management would be economically beneficial to both countries. MNA Ms. Shandana Gulzaar said that business-oriented approach can enhance mutual trade. MNA Mr. Salahudin expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Executive Committee of Chaman border.

The meeting of Executive Committee was attended by MNAs Mr. Yaqoob Sheikh, Mr. Salahudin, Mr. Haider Ali, Ms.Nafeesa Khattak, Ms. Shandana Gulzaar and Senior officers from Ministry of Interior, National Logistic Cell, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Customs, and Balochistan Government.