PTA to Hold a Quality of Service Survey for Telcos

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is planning to conduct a survey on the Quality of Service (QoS) during the first quarter of 2021, as per a press release issued by the authority on Wednesday.

The survey will be conducted using an automated tool, with the objective to push the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to provide quality voice and data services in accordance with the license standards.

This survey is the first of a series of surveys to be conducted throughout the year to measure the qualities of the voice and data service of the CMOs.

The survey will be carried out independently using the newly-procured automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool called the ‘SmartBenchmarker’ to measure the parameters for voice, SMS, and data services.

The surveys will cover more than 30 areas including cities, towns, highways/motorways, and roads across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ & K) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Considering the enhanced capabilities of the SmartBenchmarker, the survey will also measure the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and the license QoS parameters based on the new international standards developed for the benchmarking of mobile services.

After the survey is completed, its results will be published for public access and information, and appropriate action will be taken where needed.

The press release also mentioned that these surveys will play an important role in improving the quality of the mobile services being provided to subscribers.