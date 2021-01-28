‘Right of Way’ Policy Will Help Telecom Sector Enhance Services: IT Minister

Pakistan is determined to become an example of progress amidst the challenges of COVID-19. In its position as an emerging economy adopting digitalization, Pakistan has a unique potential for growth in technology, and the Ministry of IT and Telecom is working tirelessly to make the digital leap.

This was said by the Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, while addressing an event in Islamabad as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Haque said, “The Ministry always strives to introduce the latest technology in the country, but a lot more work is needed to be done in order to truly achieve the goal of a ‘Digital Pakistan’. The digital ecosystem in Pakistan is at its most promising stage compared to most of the world, and foreign investors are realizing this now more than ever before.”

Haque said that it was a pleasure to see the Government’s goals of a ‘Digital Pakistan’ coming to life, and it is the Ministry’s resolve to develop the digital and physical environment to meet the ever-changing technological needs of the future.

“Strengthening this resolve, we have recently achieved another milestone with the approval of the ‘Right of Way’ (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector to help them enhance the services provided to the citizens of Pakistan,” he said, adding, “The new policy is a significant step in the right direction, towards removing hurdles faced by telecom and internet service providers in the installation and maintenance of their equipment and expansion of network across the country.”