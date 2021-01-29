Fawad Alam Dedicates His Century as Wedding Anniversary Gift to Parents

Veteran middle-order batsman, Fawad Alam, stole the show in the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium Karachi.

Fawad was named as man of the match for his magnificent century in the first innings and rescuing the team from a precarious position. Fawad scored 109 in the first innings and also scored the winning runs as Pakistan chased down the target of 88 with 7 wickets in hand.

Fawad dedicated his brilliant innings and Pakistan’s win to his parents. Fawad said that this was a gift for his parent’s wedding anniversary.

Fawad revealed that he couldn’t arrange a gift for his parents on their anniversary, on 25th December. His father said that the best gift he could give them was to perform well against South Africa and score a century.

Fawad has been in good form recently, scoring a century against New Zealand in New Zealand last month and following it up with a century in this match at his home ground.

Faheem Ashraf and Azhar Ali scored half-centuries in the first innings as Pakistan took a lead in excess of 150. Nauman Ali picked up a five-wicket haul and Yasir Shah grabbed four wickets in the third innings to restrict South Africa to a lead of 87. Pakistan chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand as Fawad fittingly hit the winning runs.